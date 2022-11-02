Lake City Basketball has a full slate of basketball programs running this fall.
The Lake City Men's League began its second season with two games on Oct. 26 at Unisus School in Summerland.
The IPAs topped the Stouts 57-53 with Ethan Williams leading the IPAs with 31 points. Rory Hughes chipped in with 12 for the winners. Josh Bibbs led the Stouts with 19 points. Jake Erickson had 12 and Connor Stephens eight points, including back-to-back three-pointers late in the game.
The Lagers topped the Hazy Ales 49-42 in the second game. Rob Bergen with 12 points and Jake Stokker with nine led the winners. Daniel Briscoe led a balanced attack for the Ales with eight points.
In youth basketball, Lake City has four leagues in mid-season.
Lake City director Dustin Hyde is running Rookie (Grades 2-4) and Pro (Grades 5-7) divisions on Mondays at Okanagan College, while youth development co-ordinator Spencer McKay has All Star (Grades 8-9) and G-League (Grades 10-12) sessions running on Sundays at OC.
"There's been a phenomenal bounce back since the COVID shutdown of sports,” said Chris Terris, another Lake City director.
“All of our youth programs filled to capacity. The level of play continues to improve on a weekly basis and the enthusiasm of the players is creating such a fun atmosphere for our coaches.”
Lake City will offer winter leagues starting in January at Okanagan College for Rookie and Pro Divisions. For more information and registration, visit www.lakecitybasketball.weebly.com.
The All Star and G-Leagues will soon take a break to allow Grade 8-12 players a chance to enjoy their school seasons before resuming after spring break.
Terris is also running a Grade 6-8 Basketball Skills Academy at Holy Cross on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Sessions run from 7:15-8:15 a.m. For more information, email lake.city.hoops@gmail.com.