Even with the club off to an unprecedented 24-0 start to the B.C. Hockey League season, Penticton Vees brass are busy assembling the pieces for next year.
The team on Wednesday announced a slate of eight recruits who have signed on for the 2023-24 campaign.
“With likely just two, three players returning next season, it has been a priority for our coaching staff to identify players that will help continue to build upon the success we have had over the last number of years,” said Fred Harbinson, the Vees’ head coach, general manger and president, in a press release.
“We believe this group of players will bring a tremendous level of skill but more importantly excellent character. They will be great ambassadors for our program.”
The incoming crop consists of four forwards and four defencemen.
The forwards are: Anselmo Rego, 17, St. Andrew’s College; Jonathan Castagna, 17, St. Andrew’s College; Attila Lippai, 18, Cretin-Derham Hall; and Noah Dziver, 17, South Alberta Hockey Academy.
The defencemen are: Francesco Dell’Elce, 17, St. Andrew’s College; Larry Keenan, 17, Culver Military Academy; Landon Cowper, 16, Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna; and Nolan Stevenson, Regina Pat Canadians.
Cowper, who stands five-foot-11, 190-pounds, is the only one of the bunch who has already dressed for the Vees, after being called up as an affiliate player for a Nov. 11 date against the Vernon Vipers.
The Vees (24-0-0-0) hit the road this coming weekend for games Friday night against the Wenatchee Wild (9-13-0-2) and Saturday night against the Cranbrook Bucks (15-8-1-0). Penticton’s final home game before the Christmas break is Dec. 16 against the Wild.