Tuesday’s BCHL trade deadline passed without the Penticton Vees making any deals.
“We’ve made one move all year and we feel we have all the right pieces in place,” Vees’ coach Fred Harbinson said Tuesday. “We’re very happy with this group. If we stay healthy, I believe we have as good of chance as anyone of winning a championship.”
The Vees (30-3-0) are in Trail Friday before returning home Saturday to face Cowichan Valley. The league then breaks for the all-star weekend which will be held Jan. 20-22 in Penticton.