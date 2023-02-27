For the first time in 32 years, a senior boys’ basketball team from Summerland Secondary School has won the Okanagan Valley championship.
The second-seeded club went 3-0 as host of the Okanagan AA Valley Championships this past weekend.
In the championship game Saturday night, SSS faced off against the top-seeded Westsyde Secondary School from Kamloops.
In front of a large, supportive home crowd, SSS kept the score tight before pulling away in the fourth quarter to win 71-62.
In round robin play, SSS thumped Revelstoke 105-37 and edged past Kalamalka 68-46.
SSS players Troy Issacs and Brix Corday were named to the tournament’s first-team all-star squad, while Dezi Ducheck was named tournament MVP.
SSS will vie for the provincial AA crown in Langley from March 8-11.