Okanagan Valley AA champs!

Pictured are the Okanagan champion AA boys’ basketball squad from Summerland Secondary School. The players are Sam Plant, Cylis Charlton, Josh Colley, Evan Welsh, Kieran Wardley, Caleb Dykstra, Chasen Hall, Mike Strangman, Ryder Wilson and Saxon Garrity.  Darcy Mullin is the head coach, assisted by Jason Corday and Gavin Lodermeier. 

 Special to The Herald

For the first time in 32 years, a senior boys’ basketball team from Summerland Secondary School has won the Okanagan Valley championship.

The second-seeded club went 3-0 as host of the Okanagan AA Valley Championships this past weekend.

In the championship game Saturday night, SSS faced off against the top-seeded Westsyde Secondary School from Kamloops.

In front of a large, supportive home crowd, SSS kept the score tight before pulling away in the fourth quarter to win 71-62.

In round robin play, SSS thumped Revelstoke 105-37 and edged past Kalamalka 68-46.

SSS players Troy Issacs and Brix Corday were named to the tournament’s first-team all-star squad, while Dezi Ducheck was named tournament MVP.   

SSS will vie for the provincial AA crown in Langley from March 8-11.

