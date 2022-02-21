For the second time in just three years, the Penticton KISU Swim Club is hosting an important regional meet in its home pool.
Hundreds of competitive young swimmers from 20 teams will compete in a variety of strokes at the Penticton Community Centre pool from Feb. 25-27 for Swim BC’s winter divisional championships for the North and Interior regions.
"It is really important for KISU to host this event,” said head coach Tina Hoeben. “We have a great facility and community. We want to showcase that to swimmers and their families from other communities.
“We have an amazing meet-management committee who have been working hard to ensure that every detail has been taken care of. This has been a big job, especially coming out of COVID.”
Unfortunately, due to pandemic restrictions this will be a “no-spectator” event and everyone allowed inside will need to be double vaccinated.
Staging a meet of this magnitude also puts increased pressure on the host club, which needs to ensure there are enough support services, including officials, in place.
“This is the sort of thing that brings the club together and will make us stronger,” said Hoeben.
“It is great for our swimmers to be part of the host club. There is pride and comfort that comes from competing in your home pool. We hope they will also swim their best.”
KISU will have 32 swimmers in the event. Some of the kids who are expected to show well include Daniel Callahan, Violet Gilman, Bree Cutjar, Karys King and Leland Mullin.
Action will get underway each morning with warm-up swims followed by the competition. Medals and ribbons will be presented after the races Sunday.