Justin Sommer’s goal at 14:36 in overtime lifted Kimberley Dynamiters to a 3-2 win and the Kootenay International Junior B Hockey League championship, Monday at the Princeton and District Arena.
Kimberley captures the best-of-seven championship 4-3 winning games 2, 3, 5 and 7. Two of their victories were in overtime.
Jayden Kostiuk and Campbell McLean also scored in the victory. Jonathan Ward and Brayden Bablitz replied for Princeton with Bablitz scoring at 18:42 in the third period to send the game into overtime. Sommer, who hails from Kimberley, celebrated his 19th birthday on Sunday.
Matt Fleet was the winning goalie with 34 saves including 12 in overtime. Peyton Trzaska made 41 saves in the Princeton net including eight in overtime.
Princeton, which finished first overall in the regular season, posted a 15-7 record in playoffs eliminating Summerland (4-0), North Okanagan (4-1) and Revelstoke (4-2) enroute to the final.
Dayton Nelson of Princeton was the leading scorer in the postseason with 29 points on 12 goals and 17 assists. McLean was second in playoff scoring with 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points. Bablitz was sixth in scoring with 21 points (12, 9) and Anmol Garcha of Princeton ninth with 20 points (5,15). Matthew Johnston of North Okanagan (6, 13) and Princeton’s Sean Mitchell (5, 14) finished tied for tenth spot with 19 points each.
Jozef Kuchaslo of Revelstoke had the best goals-against average in playoffs at 1.49 which included three shutouts. Fleet was second at 1.91 with one shutout and a 7-2 record. Trzaska was third at 2.04 which included two shutouts.
