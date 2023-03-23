Princeton Posse have tied the KIJHL Okanagan Shuswap conference final with a 2-1 win over Revelstoke Grizzlies, Wednesday in Revelstoke.
The best-of-seven series is knotted at 2-2 entering tonight’s game in Princeton, scheduled for 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, Brennan Watterson and Brayden Bablitz scored goals in the second period for Princeton. Carter Bettenson’s powerplay goal at 15:41 in the third period trimmed the lead to one goal. Peyton Trzaska was the winning goalie with 36 saves. Jozef Kuchaslo stopped 33 shots for Revelstoke.
On Tuesday, Kuchaslo made 32 saves in posting the shutout in a 4-0 win by Revelstoke. Jack Wallace, Kurtis Kinoshita, Kesler Fyfe and Owen Chamberland scored in the win. Trzaska made 39 saves in the Princeton net.
The sixth game in the series is Sunday in Revelstoke with a seventh game, if necessary, Tuesday in Princeton.