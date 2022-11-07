Visiting teams were outscored by a combined margin of 9-1 as the Penticton Vees notched another perfect weekend that lifted their record to 16-0 to start the 2022-23 B.C. Hockey League season.
The two-game home set began Friday night with a 4-0 shutout of the Prince George Spruce Kings, then continued Saturday night with a 5-1 victory over the Wenatchee Wild.
Aydar Suniev and Bradly Nadeau each tallied twice for the Vees on Friday, while Josh Nadeau carded three assists. Luca Di Pasquo had a 27-save performance for his first BCHL shutout.
The result was never seriously in doubt on Saturday night, either, with the Wild’s only goal coming midway through the first period.
Bradly Nadeau had another two-goal performance, his brother Josh Nadeau, had another three-assist game, while Brett Moravec, Ben Brunette and Jackson Nieuwendyk were the other Vees’ scorers.
Di Pasquo faced just 16 shots to run his personal record on the season to 12-0. And his 1.66 goals-against average is tops among all BCHL goaltenders.
In the BCHL scoring race, the Vees hold the top three spots: Bradly Nadeau (35), Josh Nadeau (33) and Suniev (24). Moravec (18) is tied for sixth.
Penticton’s home stand concludes this coming Friday when the Vernon Vipers (7-7-0-1) pay a visit to the South Okanagan Events Centre for a 7 p.m. start. The Vees are in Trail (7-8-1-0) on Saturday night.
West Kelowna 4, Vernon 3
Dylan Brooks scored twice, including the eventual game winner, to lift the West Kelowna Warriors to a 4-3 win on Friday night against the visiting Vernon Vipers.
Brooks opened the scoring just four minutes into the contest and then sealed the win just five minutes into the final frame.
Ben MacDonald and Rylee Hlusiak also tallied for the Warriors, while Reagan Milburn, Lee Parks and Luke Pakulak replied for the Vipers.
Justin Katz turned aside 23 of 26 wins in the West Kelowna cage to run his record on the season to 9-1, while Ethan David made 30 saves in a losing performance for Vernon.
West Kelowna 8, Merritt 1
Jaiden Moriello recorded a hat trick as the West Kelowna Warriors pounded the host Merritt Centennials 8-1 on Saturday night.
Moriello’s first goal, near the midway point of the opening frame, stood up as the eventual game winner. The Warriors led 2-1 and 3-1 at the intermissions.
Michael Salandra with two, and Christopher Duclair, Kailus Green and Bobby May also scored for the Warriors, who got a 22-save performance from Nicholas Cristiano.
The Warriors (11-2-2-0) return to action tonight when the Vipers visit Royal LePage Place for a 7 p.m. puck drop.
Vernon 2, Chilliwack 1
Reagan Milburn broke the ice with just 11 seconds remaining in the first period as the Vernon Vipers hung on for a 2-1 win on Saturday night at home against the Chilliwack Chiefs.
Julian Facchinelli tallied the game winner about midway through the final frame.
Vipers’ starting netminder Roan Clarke stopped 22 of 23 shots to lift his regular season record to 3-4-0.