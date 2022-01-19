Team captain Fin Williams will miss the rest of the 2021-22 B.C. Hockey League regular season due to a lower-body injury, the Penticton Vees announced Tuesday.
Williams, 18, notched 12 goals and 25 assists through 27 games, leaving him second in Vees scoring. He hasn’t played since Jan. 1.
“We found out on Monday that our captain Fin Williams suffered a season-ending injury that requires surgery,” said Vees coach Fred Harbinson in a press release.
“Fin has been the consummate leader, teammate and citizen during his time as a Vee. We will continue to support Fin through this difficult rehab process.”
Williams was in his second season with the Vees after being dealt to Penticton following a single campaign with the Prince George Spruce Kings that ended with a national championship.
The six-foot-one, 185-pound centreman, who served as captain for both seasons in Penticton, is committed to the University of Michigan once his junior career is over.
The second-place Vees (21-5-0-2), who have been idle since a 5-2 loss on Jan. 12 against the division-leading Salmon Arm Silverbacks (23-4-0-1), were set to return to the ice Wednesday night in Prince George against the third-place Spruce Kings (17-9-2-1).
The West Kelowna Warriors (19-12-0-0) had a date Wednesday night in Merritt versus the Centennials (2-24-1-0), while the Vernon Vipers (8-14-3-3) were slated to play host to the Trail Smoke Eaters (13-13-1-0)
Penticton welcomes the Merritt Centennials to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night.