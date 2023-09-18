Both the Penticton Vees and West Kelowna Warriors posted unblemished exhibition records ahead of the B.C. Hockey League’s regular season getting underway this coming Friday.
The two-time defending BCHL champion Vees played a three-game pre-season set, which concluded Saturday with a 5-3 win against the visiting Chilliwack Chiefs.
Simon Meier, an 18-year-old Swiss import, scored the game-winner just over five minutes into the third period.
Max Heise, Daniel Buchbinder, Francesco Dell’Ellce and James Fisher also scored for the Vees.
Penticton netminders Will Ingemann and Andrew Ness turned aside a total of just 17 shots to split the win.
Fisher, a 19-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick who played junior hockey last season in the U.S., led Vees in pre-season scoring with four goals and two assists. Conyr Hellyer, a 19-year-old who played junior hockey last season in Alberta, also had six points – all assists.
The Vees, who began the pre-season with a win against Trail, open the regular season with a string of four road games that begins Friday, Sept. 22, in West Kelowna, and continues Saturday night in Merritt.
West Kelowna 3, Vernon 0
Rorke Applebee made an impressive debut in the B.C. Hockey League for the West Kelowna Warriors.
A native of Quebec who turns 20 today, Applebee stopped all 24 shots he faced on Friday in a 3-0 win over the Vernon Vipers.
Michael Salandra’s goal just 11 minutes into the opening frame stood up as the game winner. Felix Caron and Cadon Kemkaran-Humble also scored for West Kelowna.
Vernon goaltenders Dylan Adams and Colin Reay faced a total of 31 shots in the losing effort.
West Kelowna 3, Vernon 1
A listless offence struck for just one goal as the Vernon Vipers fell 3-1 on Saturday to the West Kelowna Warriors to cap off both clubs’ pre-season schedules.
Connor Elliott scored for the Vipers about six minutes into the second period with his club already down 2-0.
Johannes Lokkeberg, Jack Pridham and Landen Hilditch replied for the Warriors.
Vernon had a 27-20 edge in shots. Veteran starting goalie Ethan David was credited with the loss.
West Kelowna rookie netminder Rorke Applebee stopped 26 of 27 shots for his second BCHL pre-season win.
Vernon went 2-3 in exhibition play, with both wins against Salmon Arm and another loss against Trail.
The Vipers open the regular season Friday in Salmon Arm, then host Cranbrook on Saturday night.
The Warriors host Penticton on Friday night, then pay a visit to Trail on Saturday.