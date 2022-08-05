Charles Lay was the day’s winner in Summerland Senior Men’s Golf this week with a net score of 67.
The following were this week’s top scores (all net):
First flight: Bill Caros, 72, winner; Garth Humphreys, 73, second; Dave Carleton, 74, third; Michel Perrault, 75 by countback, fourth.
Second flight: Lay, 67, winner; Bill Webster, 73, second; Jim Hadrell, 74 (countback), third; Dave Handy, 74, fourth.
Third flight: Stu Macaulay, 70, winner; Sandy McDowell, 71, second; Denis Huot, 72, third; Rick Drewnisz, 73, fourth.