Tickets are on sale now for the seventh annual Canadian Sport School Hockey League 2023 Western Championships in Penticton next month.
From March 6-19, 86 teams from as far away as Manitoba and Idaho will descend on the city to crown champions in six separate divisions for players, both males and females, ages 13-18.
Games will be staged inside the South Okanagan Events Centre, OHS Training Centre and Memorial Arena.
The CSSHL, which is represented in Penticton by the Okanagan Hockey Academy, saw 96 players selected in the first round of the 2022 WHL entry draft, representing 40% of all athletes taken.
The championships are supported financially by the City of Penticton through an annual $100,000 grant in aid.
“The support we receive from the City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, and the Western Hockey League allows us to put on a first-class event that highlights the very best in education-based hockey, while providing a great championship atmosphere and experience for our member programs to conclude their seasons,” said Kevin Goodwin, CSSHL chief operating officer, in a press release.
Tickets cost $25 for a day pass and $65 for a full tournament pass. Admission is free for people ages 18 and under.