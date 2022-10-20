The Penticton Vees win streak has hit double digits after their 7-4 win, Thursday afternoon against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack, BC.
Penticton is 10-0-0-0 to start the season and kept their perfect record intact with an epic come from behind victory over Alberni Valley. Trailing 3-1 heading into final frame, the Vees scored four unanswered goals as part of a six-goal third period rally.
Bradly Nadeau led the comeback attempt, as he scored twice in the third period and finished with three points. Dovar Tinling had a three-point afternoon as well, as he registered a goal and two helpers. Defenceman Owen Simpson scored his first of the year and also had two points.
Luca Di Pasquo picked up his seventh win in as many starts, as the 19-year-old stopped 19 of 23 shots in the Vees’ crease.
Cam VanSickle had a pair of goals for the Bulldogs, including a shorthanded goal in the first period. Matt Kursonis and Ethan Bono scored in the second for Alberni Valley, who scored three unanswered goals to go up by a pair after two periods.
Hobie Hedquist was tagged with the loss after the Bulldogs’ goaltender surrendered five goals on 39 shots. Penticton scored twice into the empty net.
The Vees opened the scoring seven minutes into the first period as Simpson bagged his first of the season on a point shot that deflected off a Bulldog and past Hedquist.
It stayed 1-0 for the Vees up until the final seconds of the first. Shorthanded, the Bulldogs’ VanSickle was sprung on a breakaway and got a shot off that just got through the arm of Di Pasquo, tying the game 1-1 with 16 seconds left in the first. Alberni Valley carried that momentum over to the second period. Kursonis and Bono scored 49 seconds apart for the Bulldogs to put them up 3-1 just past the four-minute mark.
Penticton had their penalty trouble over the last two periods and all while down by a pair of goals. They had to kill-off a double minor high-sticking penalty minutes after going down 3-1 in the second, then a five-on-three seconds into the third period. The penalty kill seemed to spark the Vees.
Bradly Nadeau got the comeback started in the third, as he scored twice just under three minutes to bring the Vees back on even terms. Nadeau made it 3-2 at 3:30 on a feed from brother Josh, then he tied it up at 3-3 at 6:21 after he picked the corner after rushing down the right wing. Penticton kept it rolling from there.
Ryan Hopkins scored his third goal in two games at 7:49 to give the Vees the 4-3 lead, as he scored from the blueline. The blueline production kept coming, as Pichette tipped Simpson’s point at 13:53 to put the Vees up 5-3. When the dust settled, it was four goals in just over 10 minutes for Penticton.
Alberni Valley answered back to make it 5-4 when VanSickle picked up his second goal of the afternoon at 17:21 with the Bulldogs’ net empty.
However, the Vees put the game away for good with back-to-back empty net goals from Tinling and Moravec in the final minute and a half of regulation.
--
GAME NOTES
Thursday was the first time this season the Vees trailed going into the third period. Bradly Nadeau extended his point streak to 10 games and leads the BCHL with 22 points (9G, 13A). Four of the top five scorers in the league are Vees. Josh Nadeau (17 points sits second, Brett Moravec (15 points) and Dovar Tinling (15 points) are fourth and fifth respectively.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 7-4, Vees
Vees Scoring: B. Nadeau (2), Simpson, Hopkins, Pichette, Tinling, Moravec
Shots: 41-23, Vees
Vees PP: 0/3
Vees PK: 4/4
Three Stars
Bradly Nadeau (Vees)
Cam VanSickle (Bulldogs)
Owen Simpson (Vees)
--
Next Game: Penticton (10-0-0-0) takes their undefeated record across the border to Wenatchee on Saturday, as they face-off against the Wild at the Toyota Town Center; puck drop is 6:05 pm.