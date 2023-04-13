A former standout goaltender for the Penticton Vees has signed his first NHL contract.
Yaniv Perets, who posted a 25-8-2 record alongside a 2.19 goals-against average while tending net for the Vees during the 2019-20 B.C. Hockey League campaign, inked a two-year, entry-level deal with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Perets is to be paid $775,000 per season if he sticks in the NHL and $82,500 per season with the Hurricanes’ farm team in the American Hockey League. The deal also contains a $60,000 signing bonus.
The 23-year-old Quebec native spent the past three seasons at Quinnipiac University, which last weekend saw its men’s hockey team win a national championship.
“Yaniv was a crucial part of Quinnipiac's run to the national championship this season, and he has been an elite goaltender for his entire collegiate career,” said Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell in a press release.
“He is a proven winner, and we look forward to seeing him develop in the crease.”
Perets is also a finalist for the Hobie Baker Award, which is presented annually to the top U.S. college hockey player.
Carolina is currently second overall in the Eastern Conference standings with veteran goaltenders Annti Raanta and Frederik Anderson sharing the load in net.
Meanwhile, the current edition of the Vees is gearing up for a second-round playoff matchup against the Wenatchee that starts tonight at 7 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.