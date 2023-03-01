It would have been a surprise if Josh Nadeau wasn’t named first star of the week by the B.C. Hockey League.
The star forward for the Penticton Vees scored nine points in three games last week, including a four-goal performance in Prince George.
The 19-year-old now has 86 points through 45 games this season, second only to brother Bradly Nadeau, who was named the BCHL’s second star of the week.
Bradly Nadeau, 17, notched 10 points in three games last week. He has 89 points in 45 games and leads the league in goals with 35.
Both brothers are committed to the University of Maine, and Bradly is projected by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau to be picked in the early rounds of the 2023 Entry Draft.
Penticton (41-3-0-1) has nine games left in the regular season and returns to action Saturday night in Merritt against the last-place Centennials (11-30-3-2).
West Kelowna Warriors forward Christopher Duclair was named the BCHL’s third star of the week after carding seven points in three games.