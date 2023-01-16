Despite having just seven players on the roster for the championship game, the KVR Middle School Express got all the points they needed to win gold this past weekend at a Grade 8 boys’ basketball tournament in Oliver.
After lopsided wins over Kalamalka and Merritt in the round robin, the Express tipped off against KLO Middle School from Kelowna in the finals and bounced away with a 60-49 win.
Liam Reid scored 26 points in the final, while Miller Jurcic contributed 13 points.
“In the final we had seven boys. As our team has multi-sport athletes we are not always able to dress a full squad. We are very proud of the effort the boys displayed,” said coach Russ Reid in a press release.
