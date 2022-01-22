Spring skiing brings its rewards, but also a cautionary note.
Unseasonable springlike temperatures in January meant challenges for the Okanagan’s cross-country ski areas and downhill resorts, all of them reassuring users that groomers were successful in reducing the impact of freeze-thaw cycles with tillers and renovators grinding up any icy spots, aka boilerplate.
Last weekend’s cross-country ski outing had brilliant sunshine which meant soft snow on sun-bathed trails, but cold, hard, ice crystals in the shade. Downhill trails were fast and scary at times, so skiers should use caution. Slower is better. Remember snowplowing is much more effective when squeezing your knees closer together.
The same is true for downhill skiing: exercise caution if you are descending on the tree-shaded side of runs. If you don’t see any loose snow but a pure white surface, there isn’t much grip for your skis or snowboards. Edge sharpening recommended.
A later start generally means snow will be softer as temperatures rise. As always, check websites for the latest information, and webcams for low cloud and flat lighting.
Last weekend, Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre’s website admitted its groomers are “finding it a challenge tilling the wet snow which is frozen.”
On Monday, the updated snow report said: “Well, it was a beautiful misty full moon to groom by. It truly is a magical place at night. Temperature is just over freezing and with the little wind, you will come across some tree offerings on the trail.”
Sovereign is partnering with Biathlon Canada to host the rescheduled Biathlon World Youth Junior Championship Trials on Feb. 9, 10 and 12 when 50 of Canada’s top biathletes will compete for positions on world youth junior teams.
SLNC offered to host the small event to test the ability of its new biathlon range to host events.
“The new range is turning a lot of heads. That, coupled with fantastic racing trails and exceptional conditions, spurred a request from Biathlon Canada to hold the event at Sovereign,” says this week’s newsletter.
Big White Ski Resort is advising the use of suntan lotion on sunny days.
“As one of the only resorts that faces south, the sun is in your face every run. At 5,500 feet above sea level, it’s intense,” said the daily snow report.
You can also join Big White videographers, “virtually that is, on some of our favourite runs. Each week, we’ll be releasing a new point-of-view video on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube! Be sure to give us a follow and tag #SkiBigWhite in your content.”
Nickel Plate Nordic Centre’s snow report advised Monday: “Still no new snow, but grooming is fantastic. It’s best to stick to freshly groomed trails given the freeze/thaw cycle every day. Trails that aren’t groomed tend to (become) extremely icy overnight; good for the tracks but not for skate skiing. Good thing we generally groom most trails every day.”
And then, fresh powder arrived Wednesday night-Thursday morning: 11 centimetres at Big White and nine at Silver Star. Nickel Plate’s snow report joked: “It’s snowing! Sure, some of it is falling as unfrozen particles of water, but we’ve received about 11 cm of fresh.”
—————
Okanagan bike shops are obviously not that busy at this time of year given the piles of valley-bottom snow and fresh snow on Thursday. And they have now received all those bike parts and accessories that they ordered last year.
It might be too early to think about spring cycling, but this is the ideal time for bike maintenance and repair as well as grabbing the accessories you wanted last year but weren’t in stock.
The Sheriff’s Trek Powerfly 5 needed some TLC with 9,427 kilometres in three seasons, everything from new disc brake pads to axle bearings to spoke adjustments at Fresh Air Concept in Kelowna. The Sheriff also likes to keep spare brake pads, a new chain, cassette and lots of chain lube on hand in case of supply chain issues.
—————
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in more people getting outside and visiting Regional District of Central Okanagan parks in 2021. Participation in park programs was down from pre-pandemic times but up last year compared to the start of the pandemic in 2020.
“While pandemic public health and safety regulations impacted in-person programs, it’s estimated last year that more than 27,600 people took part in a regional park interpretive program or event. That’s up from 19,500 in 2020,” parks staff reported to the regional board on Jan. 13.
By comparison, in 2019 before the pandemic, 43,000 people participated in park programs. Last year, 500 programs and events were held in 23 regional parks and 170 volunteers logged more than 1,500 hours in park improvement initiatives and projects.
—————
The Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan has a new display on the big cats that call the Central Okanagan home. Regular hours for the Springfield Road centre in Kelowna are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
—————
Did you know City of Kelowna crews and volunteers remove hundreds of garbage bags full of household waste and recycling from local waterways every year?
If you want to help keep parks and waterways clean, an Adopt-a-Stream program has volunteer opportunities available this spring. Whether you are a business, non-profit organization or groups of family/friends looking to make a positive impact on your community, the city would love to hear from you.
To learn more about the program or how to get involved, email parks4@kelowna.ca.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net