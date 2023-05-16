Podium placement

From left: Penticton Pickleball Club doubles teams Jim Pye and Kevin Olmstead, and Fred McCabe and Ken Twerdy (of a different club), who won silver and gold, respectively, in the 3.0 men’s 65-plus division of the Pickleball Depot B.C. Provincial Championship.

 Special to The Herald

Members of the Penticton Pickleball Club visited the podium 12 times during the provincial championships staged last weekend in Vernon.

There were approximately 640 players ranging in age from 10 to 80 at the inaugural Pickleball Depot B.C. Provincial Championship, which was played May 11-14 and required use of 24 courts.

Penticton’s club sent 47 members to compete in a range of singles and doubles divisions based on age, gender and skill level. PCC members who reached the podium were:

Singles

Helena Konanz, bronze, skill 4.0, any age.

Dave Burgoyne, gold, 4.0, 60-plus.

Doubles

Leanne Barnes and Donna Hammerquist, silver, 3.0, 65-plus

Lori Burgoyne and Helen Tidder, bronze, 3.5, 55-plus

Fred McCabe and Ken Twerdy (other club), gold, 3.0, 65-plus

Kevin Olmstead and Jim Pye, silver, 3.0, 65-plus

Ian Brown and Mike Daley, gold, 4.0, 55-plus

Gord Barnes and Dave Burgoyne, bronze, 4.5, 55-plus

Julie Cornett-Ching and Stephane Delisle, bronze, 3.0, any age

Karen Jones and Randy Jones, bronze, 3.5, 55-plus

Helena Konanz and Dave Burgoyne, gold, 4.0, 55-plus.

Roberta Meakin and Dylan Torin (other club), bronze, 5.0, any age.

