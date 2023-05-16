Members of the Penticton Pickleball Club visited the podium 12 times during the provincial championships staged last weekend in Vernon.
There were approximately 640 players ranging in age from 10 to 80 at the inaugural Pickleball Depot B.C. Provincial Championship, which was played May 11-14 and required use of 24 courts.
Penticton’s club sent 47 members to compete in a range of singles and doubles divisions based on age, gender and skill level. PCC members who reached the podium were:
Singles
Helena Konanz, bronze, skill 4.0, any age.
Dave Burgoyne, gold, 4.0, 60-plus.
Doubles
Leanne Barnes and Donna Hammerquist, silver, 3.0, 65-plus
Lori Burgoyne and Helen Tidder, bronze, 3.5, 55-plus
Fred McCabe and Ken Twerdy (other club), gold, 3.0, 65-plus
Kevin Olmstead and Jim Pye, silver, 3.0, 65-plus
Ian Brown and Mike Daley, gold, 4.0, 55-plus
Gord Barnes and Dave Burgoyne, bronze, 4.5, 55-plus
Julie Cornett-Ching and Stephane Delisle, bronze, 3.0, any age
Karen Jones and Randy Jones, bronze, 3.5, 55-plus
Helena Konanz and Dave Burgoyne, gold, 4.0, 55-plus.
Roberta Meakin and Dylan Torin (other club), bronze, 5.0, any age.