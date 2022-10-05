Penticton Vees sniper Josh Nadeau has been named the B.C. Hockey League’s first start of the week.
The 19-year-old tallied six points in two games this past weekend, giving him 10 points overall on the season and the lead in the BCHL scoring race.
Nadeau, who skates on the Vees’ top line with brother Bradley and Dovar Tinling, is in his second season with the club. The native of New Brunswick is committed to the University of Maine.
The BCHL’s second start of the week was Wenatchee Wild forward Jonathan Horn, who had five points, while the third star was Victoria Grizzlies goaltender Oliver Auyeung-Ashton.
He went 1-1 last weekend, stopping 47 of the 49 shots he faced and earning his first career BCHL shutout. His 1.31 goals-against average is the best among all BCHL goaltenders who have played more than one game.
The Vees (4-0-0-0) are back in action this coming weekend with a pair of home games, Friday against the Merritt Centennials (2-2-0-0) and Saturday against the Warriors (3-1-0-0).