Coming off a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory Wednesday night against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, the Penticton Vees are now gearing up to host the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Josh Nadeau took care of the offence for the Vees on Wednesday, spotting his team a 1-0 lead early in the first period and then netting the eventual winner about four minutes into the extra frame.
He now has eight goals on the year, one back of his older brother, Bradley, who leads the Vees in scoring.
Alberni Valley (7-3-2-0) is tied with Victoria (8-4-0-0) in the Coastal Division standings, while the Vees (9-2-0-0) are second in the Interior Division.
The puck drops Saturday at 6 p.m.
Penticton will return to the ice on Wednesday, Nov. 17, against the listless Merritt Centennials (0-12-0-0), for a game that will be preceded by the induction of former Vees’ president Neil Jamieson into the club’s Ring of Honour.
Jamieson, who died of cancer last year, is credited with creating the Wicked Wednesday promotion, which will see a used car raffled off with proceeds to the local school breakfast program.
In other BCHL action this weekend, the West Kelowna Warriors (9-2-0-0) are in Wenatchee on Friday night, then host the Vernon Vipers (4-4-3-1) tonight at Royal LePage Place.
The Vipers host the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night.