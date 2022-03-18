The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is pleased to announce forward Aydar Suniev (’04) has committed to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst (UMass).
Suniev, 17, is in his first season with the Vees after joining the club in February, scoring 8 goals and 6 assists for 14 points in his 13 games played with the team so far. Suniev is currently on a six-game point streak heading into the Vees second to last weekend of the regular season, amassing 5 goals and 4 assists for 9 points in that span.
Prior to joining the Vees, Suniev played with St. Andrew’s College in Ontario, getting into nine games this season at SAC, scoring 12 goals and 9 assists for 21 points. Suniev is set to join current team mate Spencer Smith at UMass with the Minutemen.
“I’m very excited to announce my commitment to play at UMass-Amherst,” said Suniev, “I’m looking forward to joining a prestigious college hockey program and continue to build on the success that the Minutemen have had.”
UMass-Amherst is the current reigning National Champions and are led by Greg Carvel, who is in his 6th season behind the bench of the Minutemen. UMass-Amherst plays their games out of the Hockey East conference at William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts.
The Vees are in Cranbrook this weekend for two games and will return hom Friday, March 25 to West Kelowna.