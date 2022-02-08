Penticton Vees announced that forward Aydar Suniev has been added to the roster for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.
Suniev, 17, joins the Vees after playing the last two seasons at St. Andrew’s College in Ontario, the same academy that current Vees defenseman Grayson Arnott suited up for.
The 6’1”, 190-pound forward scored 12 goals and added nine assists for 21 points in just nine games played with the Saints this season.
Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Vees resume action Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at home against Vernon Vipers. Game time is 6:30 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Wicked Wednesday pricing makes tickets available for $10. Visit the SOEC box office or purchase online at valleyfirsttix.com. The game will be broadcast live on AM 800 and streamed online at bchltv.ca.