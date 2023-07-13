Six alumni of the West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club suited up in National Hockey League Development Camps following the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Luke Devlin (2022-2023), Tyson Jugnauth (2019-2022), Charles Alexis-Legault (2021-2022), Michael Lombardi (2017-2018), Ben MacDonald (2022-2023) and Carter Wilkie (2019-2021) all attended NHL Development Camps in various cities.
Devlin slotted in with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second consecutive Development Camp after being drafted 182nd overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Pens. The Memphis, Tennessee native compiled 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in 51 games with the Warriors through the 2022/23 season and is heading to Cornell University for the upcoming campaign.
Jugnauth also finished up his second straight Development Camp with the Seattle Kraken following his 100th overall selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Kelowna, BC native got into 32 games in his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin this season, posting 5 goals and 10 assists for 15 points after playing in 75 games with the Warriors in his Junior hockey career, registering 13 goals and 54 assists for 67 points and was named the BCHL Top Defenseman for the 2021/22 season.
Legault was selected 139th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes and attended their Development Camp this off-season. The Laval, Quebec native scored 6 goals and added 12 assists for 18 points in his 2021/22 season with the Warriors before heading to Quinnipiac University, where he won a National Championship in 2023 as a freshman with the Bobcats and registering 2 goals and 9 points in 40 games played.
Lombardi is the lone Warrior alumni who skated at a Development Camp who skated in pro hockey games this season, gearing up for the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) following a five-year career at Quinnipiac University, culminating in a National Championship with Legault and his Bobcat teammates. Lombardi scored 14 goals and added 21 assists for 35 points during the 2017/18 season with the Warriors and suited up in Arizona Coyotes Development Camp this off-season.
MacDonald is another player who participated in his second straight Development Camp with the Kraken after playing with the Warriors in the 2022/23 campaign. The Weston, Massachusetts native tallied 23 goals and 27 assists for 50 points in 52 games played this season and will be playing his collegiate hockey this upcoming season with Harvard University.
Wilkie made his way to Sin City and participated with the Vegas Golden Knights after leading the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in scoring with 14 goals and 40 points in 39 games played. The Calgary, Alberta native played in 47 games with the Warriors while collecting 21 goals and 16 assists for 37 points in that span.
