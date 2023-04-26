The first freestyle ski season for Olympian Kristi Richards’ KR Academy finished on a winning note.
Based out of Apex Mountain Resort, youth members of KR collected a total of 10 medals at the recent B.C. championships at SilverStar Mountain Resort in Vernon.
“We had an amazing first season for the academy,” said Richards, 41, who competed in moguls in back-to-back Winter Olympics in 2006 and 2010 in Turin and Vancouver respectively. “The athletes had consistent, high-performance programs and coaching and the results were certainly there to show.
“Big results for such a small team and first year of the academy .”
Two of the club standouts at the championships were Hanna Gingras (female 10-years old) in SuperYouth and Francesca Farcau (F14) in the older Timber Tour division.
Gingras scored a pair of gold medals in the slopestyle and moguls while Farcau, who is just 11 and competing against much older skiers, won a slopestyle silver and bronze in moguls.
“Technically she (Farcau) should be in SuperYouth but we moved her up a category because you are not allowed to go inverted (flip) in SouthYouth categories,” said Richards. “We did not expect that she would be on the podium against 14-years olds. She is a phenom out of West Kelowna.”
About Gingras, Richards added, “And double gold for Hanna Gingras… she has been on top of the podium in every event she entered this season.”
That included the Sun Peaks SouthYouth and SilerStar in moguls and slopestyle.
Also for the academy, the five members of its core performance team all qualified for the FIS NorAm tour, the last step before reaching the World Cup series. The skiers travelled or relocated to Apex to train and compete full time.
Team members are; Trent Walkley (Kimberley) Emilia Oziewicz (Vancouver) Alex Luca (Ontario) Quinn Patton (West Kelowna) Leda Walker (Vail, Col.) and Kareema Wakim (Australia).
This first season KR Academy, coaches also worked with nearly 20 other performance athletes from Canada and Australia in collaboration with the skiers' home teams and clubs.