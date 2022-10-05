For their final event of the season, ladies of the Summerland Golf & Country Club played a turkey shoot in conjunction with low-gross/low-net event.
Pat Gartrell won the turkey with a low-net score of 73 by countback.
Vijai Vaagen’s 93 was the low gross in the first flight, followed by Linda Brussee (95). Alison Coutts and Chris Haessig finished in a tie for the low-gross title with identical scores of 73 by countback.
In the second flight, Dianna Leitch and Pam Gross had the best low-gross scores at 11 by countback. Marie Gallant shot a low-net 75, followed by Norma Chambers’ low-net 81.
Meanwhile, for their final event of the season last week, senior men at the SG&CC played a team “shamble” event.
Members of each foursome used their team’s best drive, then counted their squad’s two best net scores.
The winning crew was Steve Clement, Bryce Parker, Chuck Harman and Herb Williams, who finished at 23-under.
In second place at 20-under was the team of Jeff Goodis, Dwain Sandrelli, Earl Edmondson and Dave Cain.
Third place at 19-under went to Peter Schnurr, Eamon Doherty, Rick Drewnisz and Ed Helgason.
And in fourth place by countback at 18-under were David Carleton, Gord Young, Jeff Clarke and Ken Rae.