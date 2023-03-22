Revelstoke Grizzlies have taken a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven KIJHL Okanagan Shuswap final series following a 4-0 win, Tuesday in Revelstoke.
Jozef Kuchaslo made 32 saves in posting the shutout.
Jake Wallace, Kurtis Kinoshita, Kesler Fyfe and Owen Chamberland scored for the Grizzlies which led 2-0 at the end of the first period, 3-0 after two periods.
Peyton Trzaska took the loss in net stopping 39 of 43 shots.
The series resumes tonight (Wednesday, March 22, 2023) in Revelstoke with Game 5, Friday in Princeton beginning at 7 p.m.
In league news, Sean Mitchell of the Posse was named the KIJHL’s first star of the week.