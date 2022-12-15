When Canadian and world champion figure skater Kurt Browning takes to the ice this Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 he will have a special treat in store for his Penticton audience.
Browning and the rest of the talented cast will be bringing a special holiday version of its award-winning Stars on Ice show to the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“I made a decision to do a Bing Crosby medley when I hit Penticton,” said Browning Tuesday during a special video media conference. “I love the music. I love Bing so that helps me skate to it.
“I decided to make it a comedy. I can have fun and it will give the audience a break from the traditional skating: ‘Ah, a light-hearted moment’ and then traditional skating.”
He added shows like Stars on Ice are much more than the usual figure skating that people see in competitive events.
“It’s taking the audience on a little bit of a journey and allows them to see a little bit of personality, a little bit of humour, our relationships,” said Browning.
He pointed to the choice of music for a particular show, which can be one of the most important aspects to its success.
“It’s what you want first and foremost, but a smart skater will also look at the environment of the whole show you’re skating in and see how you can fit in,” said Browning, who is in his 29th year as a cast member with the group.
Also headlining the star-studded cast is two-time Olympic silver medalist and seven-time Canadian champion Elvis Stojko.
“Elvis and I are probably most known for competing against each other but the last decade or so it’s been really fun getting to know Elvis on a different level, so to have Stars on Ice gives us this opportunity,” said Browning.
“Also, we are literally from a different generation so we’re harkening back to a time skating was pretty big.”
He then pointed to the some of the more modern components of the show, including outstanding Canadian junior champion and social media sensation Elladj Baldé.
“His TikTok stuff has taken skating in another direction that Elvis and I couldn’t do even if we tried,” said Browning, shaking his head in disbelief.
“His backflips, his personality, his ability to engage with a community that’s finding skating for a first time with Elladj. It’s getting a standing ovation every night and it’s really been a lot of fun.
“There’s a little bit of everything in this show for sure.”
The cast also features a host of other Olympians and Canadian champions, including Kaetlyn Osmond, Jeffrey Buttle, Nam Nguyen and the pairs team of Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, and Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.
Stars on Ice is travelling across the country, making stops in different locales than previous tours.
When asked about the most unusual venue he’s performed in during his long career, Browning quickly replied: “Egypt.”
Browning was playing the role of Aladdin in the 1995 Disney TV movie “Aladdin on Ice,” which was filmed in Cairo.
In particular he recalled the day when a number of local people came into the arena where he and the others were skating.
“None of them (residents) had really seen a sheet of ice before and we’re walking out on the ice like zombies — like lemmings — and they all started falling,” said Browning.
“Immediately, I thought this is a situation I’ll never forget.”
Saturday’s show is from 7-9:30 p.m. and tickets for Stars on Ice Holiday Tour are available in person at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office or online at valleyfirsttix.com. Tickets range in price from $43.50 to $93.50 plus tax and applicable service charges.