Three former Penticton Vees are in the running for the Hobey Baker Award, given to U.S. college hockey’s top player.
Forward Grant Cruikshank (2016-18), goaltender Jack LaFontaine (2018-19) and forward Taylor Ward (2015-18) were among 50 finalists unveiled Monday.
Cruikshank is in his junior season at Colorado College and in his second straight year as a co-captain. He has six goals and two assists in 10 games with the Tigers this season. Cruikshank scored 74 points in 82 games with the Vees.
LaFontaine has been one of the best goaltenders to man the crease in the National Collegiate Athletic Association this season, leading the University of Minnesota to 13 wins, including three shutouts, in his 16 appearances. He boasts a 1.38 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage in what is his senior season. LaFontaine won 30 of 42 games he started for the Vees in 2018-19.
Finally, Ward has been a standout in his time with the University of Nebraska-Omaha, scoring 33 goals and 67 points in 83 games over his three-year tenure with the Mavericks. He scored 71 points during 162 games in a Vees jersey.
The top 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award will be announced on March 17, with the final three announced April 1, and the winner revealed April 9. Fans can vote in the initial round only by visiting www.hobeybaker.com/vote.