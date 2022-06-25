Race car lovers of all ages will now be able to fulfill their need for speed at the Area 27 Motorsports Park near Oliver.
Thirty months after the spectacular motorsports park opened for business, allowing members with high-powered sports cars of all sizes and shapes to test their vehicles at high speeds, the facility officially opened its new Kartplex facility Thursday afternoon.
Former F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, who designed the Area 27 racetrack facility and is part of the ownership group, made the long trip from his home in Italy to participate in Thursday’s officially opening ceremonies.
He was joined by President Bill Drossos, CEO Craig Finer and four-time Stanley Cup champion and NHL legend Scott Niedermayer, who, along with his entire family, is a recent convert to Kart racing.
Several young members of the Jacques Villeneuve Team Racelap karting program who compete provincially and nationally were also on hand for the special event
The new Kartplex facility will allow young children to rent and test run and race a stable of almost 60 karts. The most powerful karts can reach a speed of almost 100 kilometres an hour.
For youngsters – and those young at heart – who are interested in pursuing the competitive side of kart racing, there is a program in place to teach them all of the necessary skills to succeed on a regional, provincial and national circuit, said Finer.
Villeneuve, the 1997 Formula One world champion and former winner of the Indianapolis 500 and Indy Car champion,
said he took as much effort and pride in developing the kart track at Area 27 as he did with the hugely-popular main track at the facility located near Black Sage Road high in the hills southeast of Oliver.
Finer said having Villeneuve involved as a business partner and track designer lent instant credibility to Area 27 from the time the concept to open the facility was first discussed more than a decade ago.
Having him return to Oliver to open the Kartplex facility clearly shows the ownership group believes it will quickly become as the main track for years to come.
“Jacques is the spark of energy that created all of this,” said Finer.
“Without Jacques’ energy and engagement … none of this would of this would have taken off and have the traction to lead us to where we are today.”
Drossos, a lifelong Penticton resident and former professional race car driver, met Villeneuve at a motorsports facility in Ontario more than 20 years ago.
When he talked about one day opening a facility in the South Okanagan, Villeneuve told him he would be interested and they forged a close friendship that continues to grow, said Finer.
Villeneuve said he’s confident the Kartplex facility will not only allow families to race and have fun together, but will also help produce numerous talented youngsters who will move on to higher levels of motorsports racing for years to come.
“To race in packs is the best practice you can have,” he said. “It allows you to see if you’re willing to make the sacrifices that is required and it’s also a lot of fun.”
The plan from day one at Area 27 was to build an adjacent karting facility to allow families to have fun together and to allow young racers to develop skills to pursue higher levels of competition, said Villeneuve.
“It’s a very technical track” that will allow young racers to improve their skills, while also allowing Mom and Dad and their kids to have some fun in a safe environment, he said.
Niedermayer, considered one of the greatest defencemen in NHL history, said he and his wife and four kids, including sons Jackson and Josh who have played recently for the Penticton Vees, have all fallen in love with the sport of karting and he’s looking forward to spending many days there with his family in the coming months and years.
He met Finer through hockey several years ago and he accepted an invitation to check out Area 27 and very quickly he and his family members loved spending time there racing karts.
“We have a blast every single time we come down here,” he said. “My boys are now beating me. I guess I’m getting to that age where I have to get used to that. It’s a lot of fun. This isn’t something I ever did as a kid, so to get out there and start from scratch is a lot of fun.”
Drossos said adding the new Kartplex facility to Area 27 is a dream come true and he’s thrilled that race car lovers of all ages can now visit the park and have a great time together.
“It was always critical and key to have a first-class karting facility,” he said. “It wasn’t just a members’ racetrack. It needed a karting facility to exist. I missed out when I started racing. I never had the karting opportunity. I went from driving on the street right into Formula 2000, with nothing in between.
“I think it’s important for families to bond and be able to start racing at an early age and having kids age six and seven to be able to get into a race car and be able to develop their craft.”
There are close to 60 karts of various sizes and horsepower available to rent. All youngsters under age 13 have to take a “rookie racer course” before being able to access the vehicles.
All youngsters under age 19 must have their parents or guardians sign a waiver release before using the karts.
There are also two-seat karts when youngsters ages three, four and five can ride along with one of their parents or older siblings in slower karts.
For more information on Area 27 Motorsports Park and the new Kartplex facility, visitwww.area27.ca.