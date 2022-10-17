On the strength of another pair of weekend wins, the Penticton Vees are now off to an 8-0 start in the B.C. Hockey League regular season and hold the top four spots in the junior A loop’s overall scoring race.
The Vees’ unbeaten streak nearly came to an end Friday night at home to the Merritt Centennials, who briefly held a 3-2 lead in the middle frame, before Penticton’s offence went to work and pushed the match to overtime.
Bradley Nadeau then sealed the win just 80 seconds into extra time.
It was Nadeau’s second goal of the game, while Dovar Tinling, Ben Brunette and Aydar Suniev added singles. Hanky Levy stopped 13 of 17 shots to pick up his second win in Penticton’s net.
The result was much more definitive on Saturday night, when the Vees travelled to Vernon and hung an 8-2 licking on the host Vipers
Bill Norcross got the Vees on the board just 90 seconds in – his first of two on the night – and his club held 3-1 and 5-1 leads at the intermissions.
Jackson Nieuwendyk, Thomas Pichette, Brett Moravec, Bradley Nadeau, Josh Nadeau and Spencer Smith also scored for Penticton.
Luca Di Pasquo turned aside 23 of 25 shots for the Vees, running his season record to 6-0.
As of Monday morning, Bradley Nadeau led all BCHL scorers with 18 points, followed by brother Josh Nadeau (14), Moravec (13) and Tinling (12). Suniev, with 10 points, was tied for sixth overall in the league scoring race.
Meanwhile, Di Pasquo’s 1.50 goals-against average was tops in the BCHL among netminders who have played three or more games.
All 18 BCHL clubs are in Chilliwack this week for a showcase event, with each club set to play twice in front of more than 100 scouts from college and pro leagues.
The Vees (8-0-0-0) square off against the host Chilliwack Chiefs (1-4-0-1) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (4-3-1-0) on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Prince George 2, Vernon 1 (SO)
In their third meeting of the young BCHL season, the Prince George Spruce Kings came out on top with a 2-1 shootout win against the host Vernon Vipers.
Vernon trailed 1-0 until the late stages of the third period, when Ethan Merner finally got his club on the board. Overtime solved nothing and Kilian McGregor-Bennett was the shootout hero for Prince George.
Vipers goaltender Roan Clarke was named the game’s first star on the strength of his 34-save performance.
Prince George now holds a 2-1 edge in the season series.
Vernon returns to action Wednesday at the showcase with a 1 p.m. date versus the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Thursday with a 10 a.m. match against the Langley Rivermen (0-7-0-1).
West Kelowna 5, Wenatchee 2
With the teams deadlocked at 2-2 heading into the third period, the West Kelowna Warriors’ offence came to life and poured in three straight goals to secure a 5-2 win on Friday night against the visiting Wenatchee Wild.
Michael Salandra, Ben McDonald, Kailus Green, Jaiden Moriello and Christopher Duclair tallied for West Kelowna, which saw starting netminder Justin Katz take the crease at the start of the third period and stop all 16 shots he faced.
West Kelowna (4-1-2-0) was back in action Monday at the showcase against the Victoria Grizzlies (2-3-0-2) and again today versus the Powell River Kings (2-4-1-0).