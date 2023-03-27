After putting an exclamation point on the team’s most decisive regular season yet in the B.C. Hockey League, the Penticton Vees are set for a first-round playoff matchup against the eighth-seeded Trail Smoke Eaters.
Elsewhere in the Interior Conference, third-seeded West Kelowna Warriors will take on sixth-seeded Vernon Vipers; fourth-seeded Salmon Arm Silverbacks will vie against the fifth-seeded Prince George Spruce Kings; and second-seeded Cranbrook Bucks will meet seventh-seeded Wenatchee Wild.
The playoffs are set to start this coming weekend but full schedules were not available by press time Monday.
The Vees completed their regular season with a 5-1 win Friday at home against the Vipers and a 4-2 win at home Sunday afternoon versus the Silverbacks.
That final victory left the Vees with a regular season record of 50-3-0-1 and a winning percentage of 0.935 – the best in the BCHL since the 0.917 winning percentage achieved by the 2011-12 Vees.
It also left the Vees to claim the top three spots in the BCHL scoring race. Bradly Nadeau, 17, won the crown with 113 points (45 goals and 68 assists), followed by brother Josh Nadeau, 19, with 110 points (44 goals and 66 assists) and teammate Aydar Suniev, 18, with 90 points (45 goals and 45 assists).
Finally, the Vees’ starting netminder, Luca Di Pasquo, was tops among all BCHL goalies with 36 wins and a stingy 1.70 goals-against average.
The Warriors (28-20-6-0) also won their final two games of the season, including a 14-0 blowout Friday of the Merritt Centennials and a 4-3 shootout win Saturday against the Silverbacks.
The shootout win secured the Warriors home-ice advantage for the playoffs.
And the Vipers (27-21-2-4) ended their season in similar fashion, with a 14-1 win on Saturday night against the Merritt Centennials (12-37-3-2), the only team in the Interior Conference that didn’t make the playoffs.