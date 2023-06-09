The highly anticipated Sprint Races at Penticton Speedway regretfully announces the cancellation of Day 1 of the event due to heavy rain and unfavorable track conditions. Despite the disappointment caused by this unforeseen circumstance, Day 2 is currently scheduled to proceed as planned.
The decision to cancel Day 1 on Friday was made proactively by the organizers in order to prioritize the safety and enjoyment of our loyal fans and talented racers. Rob Leighton, representative from the National Sprint Tour (NST), stated, "Unfortunately, mother nature is not on our side today, and we wanted to make this decision before our fans made the trip to the Speedway. It is essential that we avoid having them sit in the rain while we make any necessary determinations. Our primary objective is to act in the best interests of our fans and the racers."
Jennifer Metituk, spokesperson for the Penticton Speedway, expressed her understanding of the impact of weather on such events, saying, "Weather plays such a big role in our events, and unfortunately, tonight it is too wet for the Sprint Cars to race. Thankfully, we have Day 2 on Saturday, and we look forward to providing an exceptional racing experience for all attendees."
To ensure that the loyal supporters of the Sprint Races at Penticton Speedway are not left disappointed, all current ticket holders for Day 1 will be automatically refunded. The refund process will be executed promptly and efficiently, with no action required on the part of the ticket holders.
The organizers of the Northwest Sprint Races at Penticton Speedway are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for all attendees and are working tirelessly to make Day 2 a memorable occasion. As weather conditions are unpredictable, the event management team will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates regarding any changes or potential adjustments to the schedule.
For further updates and information, please visit the official website of the Penticton Speedway or contact our team.