The Penticton Vees fired 42 shots on goal but Trail Smoke Eaters goaltender Logan Terness stopped 40 of them as the hos team lost for the first time in the 2021 season by a 3-2 score on Wednesday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
It was noticeable that both teams had the day off on Tuesday as speed and pace was the name of the game through the opening 20 minutes of action with both teams showing plenty of energy early on and throughout the 1st period.
Trail would be the first to strike just under a minute and a half into the game as Quinn Disher pushed the visiting Smoke Eaters ahead by a 1-0 score. Disher moved into the high slot as he let go of a wrist shot that snuck through the glove side of Vees netminder Kaeden Lane at the 1:28 mark to give Trail a 1-0 advantage.
The Smoke Eaters doubled up their lead in the middle part of the period when Ryan Helliwell gathered a loose puck in the left face-off circle and dragged to snap a shot past the glove side of Lane at the 13:38 mark.
The home side continued to press in the middle stanza, firing 15 shots on goal in the second period but once again, Terness and the Smoke Eaters stood tall, in particular on a chance that affiliate player Levi Carter had to score his first BCHL goal.
Carter took a Ryan Upson pass in the left face-off circle and he sent a shot to the glove side of Terness but the Smoke Eaters goaltender was able to get his glove on it and keep the puck out of the goal to preserve the 2-0 lead.
Penticton was given a two-man advantage at the tail end of the middle frame and had time on that in the third period when Liam Malmquist took advantage and was able to give the Vees their first goal of the game and cut the deficit to one.
The slick passing play began with Luc Wilson feeding the puck to the right face-off circle as Philippe Chapleau sent a pass cross ice where Malmquist was able to get his shot on and beat Terness on the blocker side for his second goal of the season just 37 seconds into the third period to make it 2-1.
Justin Ross sealed it when he pushed the puck into the open goal at the 18:27 mark of the final period to give Trail a 3-1 lead – but the Vees weren’t done yet.
A scramble at the front of the goal pushed the Vees to within one once more as Ryan McGuire got the last touch on a puck forced to the net with just 56 seconds remaining in the final period to make it a 3-2.
The Vees (6-1-0-0) return to action with another back-to-back battle as they face-off against the Cranbrook Bucks (1-5-0-0) on Thursday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. with the game broadcasted live on EZ Rock AM 800 as well as on HockeyTV.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m.