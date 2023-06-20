The format in the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League this past week was a team event with a reverse waltz, counting 3-2-1 net scores per hole.
The winning team with 88 points was David Carleton, Denis Huot, Jerry Sauve and Tom Newton.
Second place with 86 points went to Harvey Mitchler, Dave Cain, Dennis Foyle and Martin Nisbet.
In third place with 85 points was the team of Don Walker, Sandy McDowell, Frank Davie and Ron Schramm.
Fourth place with 84 points went to Andy Webster, Edwin Noseworthy, Glenn Steine and Sam Par.