Penticton’s own Jeddah Wood brought home two gold medals from the B.C. Provincial Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship staged last weekend in Burnaby.
The event featured athletes from throughout the province and was sanctioned by the Canadian Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation.
Wood, 16, is a blue belt who trains with Erik Lund Jiu-Jitsu in Penticton. Despite her age, she stepped up to compete in the adult blue and purple belt no-gi division, where she secured gold medals in both the featherweight and absolute divisions. The absolute division is unlimited weight and features medalists from all weight divisions.
“Jeddah’s performance at the provincials was remarkable,” said coach Lund.
“She chose to move up into a very deep adult division, and she defeated some very tough adult competitors in an extremely convincing manner. I’m extremely proud of the hard work and commitment that she has shown.
“The thing about Jeddah is that off the mats she is one of the nicest people you will ever meet. On the mats it’s completely different. She is one of the toughest and most relentless competitors that I know. Win or lose she is always a great example of sportsmanship.”
In featherweight, Wood finished silver medalist Livia Lau of Apex Martial Arts with a rear naked choke and defeated bronze medalist Teri-Lynn Moffatt of Lions MMA with a spectacular double leg takedown into a clinical demonstration of back-control.
Moffat was able to weather Wood’s unrelenting back-control and choke attempts until the final buzzer and the match was decided on points. When the absolute division was announced, no was willing to step up to face Wood and she was declared the winner.
Wood arrived at the tournament fresh off wins at the Grapple Jiu-Jitsu Festival in Gates Park in Port Coquitlam on July 16, where she took gold in the adult blue belt featherweight division and fourth overall in the open belt, open weight professional division.
The next big meet for Wood is the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Pan No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will be held in October in Texas. Her ultimate goal is to compete in the IBJJF World No-Gi Championship in December in California.
Outside of the Jiu-Jitsu world, Wood is entering Grade 11 at Penticton Secondary School, where she is a straight-A student, and recently passed the Royal Conservatory of Music Level 6 examination in classical violin.