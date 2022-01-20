The watch list for the Mike Richter Award was announced on Thursday, given annually to college hockey’s top goaltender, with Vees alumni and University of Quinnipiac netminder Yaniv Perets cracking the list of nominees.
Perets, 21, has gotten into 13 games during his second season at Quinnipiac and is having a season to remember, posting 11 wins along with a 0.74 goals against average and a .954 save percentage with 8 shutouts for the Bobcats this season, which ranks 2nd amongst all goaltenders in the nation. The numbers have been off the chart for Perets, including allowing just one goal in the 3rd period this season, a combined stretch of 13 periods of play.
In 37 regular season games with the Vees during the 2019/20 season, the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native played to a 2.19 GAA and .918 SV% with 5 shutouts while also spending part of the 2020 season in Penticton, playing with the Vees during the four-team Okanagan Cup tournament.
Perets is one of four BCHL alumni who are in the running for the award, joining University of Connecticut goaltender Darion Hanson (Vernon Vipers), Norte Dame’s Matthew Galajda (Victoria Grizzlies) and Bentley University’s Evan DeBrouwer (Prince George Spruce Kings & Nanaimo Clippers).
Former Vee and current Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Jack LaFontaine won the award last season, becoming the first Vees alumni and BCHL alum to receive the Mike Richter Award.
The voting committee will cut the list down to 15 players with the next two weeks with the winner being announce in April at the Frozen Four Tournament in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Vees (21-6-0-2) will return home for a Friday night showdown at the South Okanagan Events Centre against the Merritt Centennials (2-25-1-0) as the Vees honour their season tickets members with a Season Ticket Members Appreciation Night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM from the SOEC with tickets available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com. The game will also be broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed on BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.