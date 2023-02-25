The Penticton Vees sit atop of the Interior once again. The Vees clinched the Interior Division Regular Season pennant Friday, with their 6-2 win over the Wenatchee Wild at the SOEC.
The Vees (40-3-0-1) extended their win streak to five games in the victory and kept their perfect home record intact.
Josh Nadeau was the story Friday, as the 19-year-old scored four goals in the Vees’ victory. He and brother Bradly combined for eight points in the win. Bradly assisted on each of his older brother’s four goals.
Brett Moravec and Jackson Nieuwendyk also scored for Penticton. Nic DeGraves chipped in with a pair assists.
Luca Di Pasquo earned his BCHL-leading 29th win of the season with his 32-save performance in the Vees’ crease.
After a scoreless first period, Josh Nadeau took over, as he scored the Vees’ first three goals of the game. His natural hat-trick started at 3:42 of the middle frame, as he swatted a bouncing puck past the Wild’s goaltender to break a scoreless deadlock.
He made it 2-0 at 7:49 after he pounced on his own rebound. Wenatchee’s Andy Vlaha made a great pad save on Nadeau’s first attempt, but he quickly banged in the rebound.
The hat-trick goal came midway through the second, as Josh steered in a cross-crease pass from brother Bradly at 11:16 for goal number 30 on the season.
Wenatchee responded quickly, with Parker Murray scoring at 11:27 to cut the Vees’ lead down to 3-1, but Penticton had a counterpunch before the period was over.
Moravec was first to the loose puck at the top of the Wenatchee crease and shoveled in his 24th goal of the season at 18:21 to make it 4-1.
Nieuwendyk scored on the power-play early in the third period to add to the Vees’ lead. The 20-year-old spun to his forehand in front of the net and scored his 19th at 5:50 to make it 5-1.
After Wenatchee made it 5-2, Josh Nadeau finished off the scoring, bagging his fourth goal of the game at 11:36 to put Penticton up 6-2. He and brother Bradly played give-and-go, before the elder Nadeau hammered a one-timer for his 31st goal.
GAME NOTES
This is the Vees’ 11th consecutive Interior Division Regular Season pennant, dating back to the 2011-12 season. Josh Nadeau extended his point streak to five games. He has scored in four-straight. Josh has 12 points in his last four. Bradly Nadeau has 12 points in his last five games and has recorded two or more points in three-straight games. Ryan Hopkins’ point streak is now at seven games after he picked up an assist Friday.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 6-2, Vees
Shots: 34-29, Wild
Vees Scoring: Josh Nadeau (4), Moravec, Nieuwendyk
Vees PP: 1/2
Vees PK: 3/4
Three Stars:
Josh Nadeau
Bradly Nadeau
Jackson Nieuwendyk
Attendance: 3,140
Next Game: Saturday, February 25, at Prince George, 7:00 pm