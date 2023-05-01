The B.C. Hockey League has announced plans to separate from Hockey Canada and run independently.
It’s part of the league’s effort to cement a second path to the NHL through the BCHL and U.S. college hockey, as a companion to the more traditional route through major junior hockey to the NHL.
There were 411 graduates of the BCHL on U.S. college hockey rosters this past season, representing about a quarter of all players, according to the BCHL.
“Our owners and governors are proud of how far we have come in recent years and have a strong desire to continue to grow and make decisions that are in the best interests of young players and families,” said BCHL chairman Graham Fraser in a press release Monday.
“Today, we are entering a new era that will eliminate barriers and change the landscape of junior hockey in Canada.”
Those changes include expanding the player pool so BCHL teams can recruit players under the age of 18 from anywhere in the world.
The release notes the league “remains committed” to B.C.-born players’ development but offered no details other than noting the number of B.C.-born players required on each team’s roster won’t change.
Other changes include ongoing special events, like the outdoor all-star game staged in January in Penticton, plus more work on raising the standard of play and entertainment value right across the 18-team league.
All of that will have the effect of luring more talented players and scholarships to the BCHL, says the league.
The BCHL took its first step towards independence in 2021, when it exited the Canadian Junior Hockey League, which serves as an umbrella group for junior A leagues.
It will leave the Hockey Canada fold on June 1, when its current membership ends.
The BCHL’s release claims the decision to leave came “following nearly five years of good faith efforts to find a solution within Hockey Canada's system.
“BCHL owners, governors, executives, and committees thoroughly explored all options but were unable to establish meaningful discourse with the governing leadership of Hockey Canada.”