The Penticton Vees extended their win streak to six games with their 3-0 shutout win over the Prince George Spruce Kings, Friday at Kopar Memorial Arena.
Hank Levy posted his second shutout of the season, as he stopped all 30 shots he faced. Levy was the game’s first star.
Brett Moravec broke the scoreless deadlock 73 seconds into the third period, which turned out to be the game winner. Josh Nadeau added an insurance goal with three minutes left in regulation. Aydar Suniev put the finishing touches on the win with a power-play goal with just over two minutes left. He had two points in the victory.
The two teams skated to a scoreless deadlock through two periods. Levy stopped 11 shots in the first period, eight in the second, and 10 in the third. His best save came back in the first period, robbing Prince George’s Jack Kurrle with a blocker save on a point-blank chance.
The Vees play the second of back-to-back games with the Spruce Kings tonight (Saturday, Jan. 7) at 7 p.m.
GAME NOTES
Josh Niedermayer left the game in the second period and did not return. Jackson Nieuwendyk returned to the lineup after serving a three-game suspension. The win improved the Vees’ record to 30-2-0-0 and their road record is now 14-2-0-0. Josh Nadeau extended his goal streak to four games. Suniev extended his point streak to six games. Bradly Nadeau’s third period assists pushed his point streak to seven.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 3-0, Vees
Shots: 30-28, Spruce Kings
Vees Scoring: Moravec (18), J. Nadeau (22), Suniev (23)
Vees PP: 1/2
Vees PK: 5/5
Three Stars:
Hank Levy
Jordan Fairlie (PG)
Aydar Suniev