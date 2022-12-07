A week after suffering their first loss of the season, the IPAs bounced back with a 51-45 win over the Lagers in the Lake City Basketball Men's League.
Dan Bouchard led the way with 14 points for the IPAs (1-5). Brad Gorski added 10 points, Jas Dhaliwal nine points and Jimmy Dhaliwal seven points for the winners.
Noah McLeod led the Lagers (1-5) with 14 points, while JJ Allison added 13 and Leo Kerrigan 10.
In the second game of the week, Daniel Briscoe and Moe Kasbeh notched 16 points each to lead the Hazy Ales to a 68-32 win over the Stouts.
Ananth Wimalaganthan chipped in 10 and Andrew Dawn six for the Hazy Ales (3-3). Jake Erickson led the short-handed Stouts (3-3) with 11 points. Tyler Murphy added seven points.
Following games Wednesday night at Unisus School in Summerland, the league was set to shutdown for a Christmas break until Jan. 4
Any players interested in joining the league for the second half of its schedule should contact Chris Terris by email at lake.city.hoops@gmail.com.