Members of the Penticton Vees now occupy the top five spots in the B.C. Hockey league scoring race while their team is off to a perfect 6-0 start following another pair of weekend wins.
In front of 2,700 fans, the squad’s current edition blanked the Merritt Centennials 6-0 during play Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Aydar Suniev led the Vees offensively with two goals and an assist, while Bradley Nadeau also notched a pair. Jackson Nieuwendyk and Ryan Hopkins scored singles.
Hanky Levy stopped 19 shots to record a shutout in what was his first BCHL start.
It was a much closer affair Saturday when the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (3-3-0-0) skated into the SOEC and came out on the losing side of a 3-1 decision.
The teams traded goals midway through the first period, with Thomas Pichette tallying for Penticton and Nathan Morin for Salmon Arm, then went into the final frame deadlocked at one. Captain Frank Djurasevic scored the winner with about seven minutes to go, before Ethan Mann added the insurance goal into an empty net.
Silverbacks’ goaltender Matthew Tovell turned aside 48 of 50 shots and was named second start in the losing effort.
Bradley Nadeau led all BCHL scorers with 12 points as of Monday, one ahead of his brother, Josh Nadeau, at 11. Suniev, Moravec and Dovar Tinling, with nine points apiece, round out the top five.
Meanwhile, Vees’ netminder Luca Di Pasquo’s 1.40 goals-against average is best among all BCHL goaltender who have played two or more games.
The Vees are back in action Friday in Merritt (2-4-0-0) and Saturday in Vernon (3-3-0-0).
Cranbrook 4 (OT), West Kelowna 3
Despite holding a slim 1-1 lead going into the second period, the West Kelowna Warriors were unable to preserve it and fell 4-2 in overtime Friday night against the host Cranbrook Bucks.
Christopher Duclair scored his first of two for the Warriors about midway through the first period, after which the teams traded goals for the remainder of regulation time. Felix Caron had the other Warriors’ goal, while Justin Katz stopped 25 of 29 shots in the losing effort.
West Kelowna (3-1-2-0) has just one game on its schedule this week, a Friday night home date against the Wenatchee Wild (1-3-0-1).
Trail 4 (OT), West Kelowna 3
After surrendering an early 2-0 lead, the West Kelowna Warriors eventually fell 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night against the host Trail Smoke Eaters.
Alexi Van Houte-Cachero and Jaden Moriello had the Warriors up by a pair just five minutes into the contest, before Trail’s offence came to life. The Smokies finally tied it at 3-3 about midway through the third period, setting up the overtime thriller, which Trail’s Quinn Disher ended with just three seconds on the clock.
Jake Bernadet also scored for West Kelowna, while Cayden Hamming made 34 stops in the losing effort.
Vernon 6, Salmon Arm 5
Following a wild 58 minutes, the team that scored last skated away with the win as the Vernon Vipers downed the host Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-0 on Friday night.
Vernon skated into the third period with a 4-3 lead and fended off a late charge from the ‘Backs to preserve the win.
Luke Pakuluk, Luke Lavery, Kurt Gurkan, David Brandes, Regan Milburn and Ayden Third all scored for Vernon, which got a 31-save performance from netminder Roan Clarke.
Vernon 2 (SO), Victoria 1
Max Borovinsky scored with just 1:16 to go in regulation time and Pakulak was the shootout hero as the Vernon Vipers stole a 2-1 win from the visiting Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday.
Victoria got on the board less than two minutes into the game, which remained 1-0 until the dying moments of the final frame when Borovinsky set up the frantic finish.
Five minutes of overtime solved nothing, leading to the three-man shootout.
Ethan David blocked 35 of 36 shots to secure the win for the Vipers.
Vernon (3-3-0-0) is back on the ice Friday at home versus the Prince George Spruce Kings (5-1-0-0)