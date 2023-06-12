The Penticton Vees announced the commitments of forwards, Austin Cameron (born in 2004) and Carson Lesiuk (2005) for the upcoming BCHL hockey season.
“Austin and Carson are willing to put in the work that will be required to make the jump to the BCHL. Both players will provide depth to our lineup up front,” said Vees’ president, GM and coach Fred Harbinson in a press release.
Cameron, 18, comes to the Vees after playing the past two seasons with the Summerland Steam in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. The Kelowna product finished third in team scoring in the 2022-23 season, as he posted 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 34 games. He added three assists in four playoff games. In two seasons with the Steam, Cameron tallied 32 points in 62 regular season games.
Lesiuk, 17, is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Hockey Academy on Vancouver Island. The Duncan product played for PCHA’s U18 Prep team in 2022-23 and finished second in team scoring with 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 32 games. He had an additional two points in three games at the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Western Championships in Penticton in March. In three seasons at PCHA, Lesiuk compiled 71 points (31G, 40A) in 73 games.