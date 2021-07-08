Organizers of youth basketball camps in Penticton are looking forward to getting back on the court after a long timeout due to COVID restrictions.
Lake City Basketball managed to run a few programs over the past year, but nothing like the sessions that will begin again next week.
From July 12-15, the group will be offering three-hour basketball camps for two sections of youth, those entering Grades 2-4 and those going into Grades 5-7. Sessions will be staged at Holy Cross Elementary in Penticton. The same format returns Aug. 16-19, but at Unisus School in Summerland.
The following week, Aug. 23-26, Lake City Basketball will be running separate camps for kids entering Grades 7-9 and Grades 10-12.
All the camps are coached by Dustin Hyde, a local teacher and co-director of Lake City Basketball, which also runs club teams and development leagues.
“The camps are structured and organized in a fashion that focuses on fun, fitness, and fundamentals through skills, drills, games and competitions. All athletes, regardless of skill level, will benefit from the camp,” said Hyde in a press release.
Each camp costs $169.99 and space is limited. All registration information and addition details can be found at www.lakecitybasketball.weebly.com/2021-summer-camps.html. For more information, email lake.city.hoops@gmail.com.