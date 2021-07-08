Approximately 6,000 homes and businesses in Penticton lost power Wednesday night after a utility pole caught fire in Naramata, according to city spokesman Philip Cooper.
He said the outage, which lasted from approximately 8:15-9 p.m. and affected the northeast corner of Penticton, resulted from FortisBC shutting off its supply to the city’s Westminster substation due to the pole fire.
Another 1,200 FortisBC customers in the Naramata area north of Penticton were also affected by the outage, according to the company.