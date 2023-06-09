Two more defencemen – including the club’s first European import – have been added to the Penticton Vees’ roster for the 2023-24 campaign.
The back-to-back B.C. Hockey League playoff champions first plucked Leon Matthiasson, 19, from Sweden.
The six-foot-one, 187-pound defender notched 25 points in 39 games last season with the Växjö Lakers in Sweden’s top junior league.
Matthiasson will occupy one of the Vees’ two European roster spots, which the newly independent BCHL added for the upcoming season.
The other incoming blue-liner is Brock Reinhart, 18, who spent last season with the Elmira Sugar Kings of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League. The six-foot-three, 190-pounder was the club’s top-scoring defenceman with 37 points in 49 games.
“Last season, our defence core was a major factor in breaking the all-time B.C. Hockey League record for (lowest) goals-against.” said coach Fred Harbinson in a press release.
“The addition of these two veteran defencemen will allow us to construct a solid back end once again.”
The Vees surrendered just 96 goals in 54 games last season, which worked out to 1.78 goals-against per game.