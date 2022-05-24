Penticton Vees captain Frank Djurasevic addresses the several hundreds fans in attendance at Rotary Park, Tuesday afternoon at a victory celebration.
The Vees captured the Fred Page Cup, emblematic of BCHL junior hockey supremacy with a 16-1 playoff run.
The team was acknowledged with a parade down Lakeshore Drive followed by a brief ceremony.
Speakers were Djurasevic, assistant captain Casey MacDonald, acting mayor Judy Sentes and Vees' coach and general manager Fred Harbinson.
Harbinson said of the Vees' many BCHL titles since 2008, the squad has yet to win back-to-back.
With 15 veterans eligible to return, Harbinson promised the crowd it will happen next season.