Penticton Vees took a 2-0 series lead in the Fred Page Cup championship following a 3-1 win over Nanaimo Clippers, Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre before 3,906 fans.
After winning the first two games in Penticton, the series now shifts to Vancouver Island for Games 3 and 4, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Owen Simpson’s goal at 7:47 of the third period stood as the game winner in a game which saw the Vees outshoot the visitors 31-19.
Also scoring for the Vees were Beanie Richter and Jackson Nieuwendyk. Kai Daniels scored the lone Nanaimo goal at 13:20 in the second period knotting the score at 1-1 heading into the third period.
Brett Moravec, the game’s No. 3 star, assisted on the first two Penticton goals. Richter — who also added an assist — was named first star and Simpson second star.
Kaeden Lane made his 15th consecutive start for the Vees in the postseason and made 18 stops. Cooper Black made 29 saves for the Clippers.
Nanaimo entered the series unbeaten in playoffs with a perfect 12-0 record. The Vees are now 14-1 in post-season with its lone loss coming in the opening game to Merritt Centennials.
Should a fifth game be needed in the series it will be played Friday at the SOEC.