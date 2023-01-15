The Penticton Vees have won back-to-back games, after their 5-3 victory over the Cowichan Valley Capitals, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the SOEC.
The Vees (32-3-0-0) are now 17 points clear of second place in the Interior Conference standings.
Penticton dressed just 10 forwards and six defencemen on Saturday, but the short bench didn’t seem to slow them down. Spencer Smith, Bradly Nadeau, and Josh Nadeau each had a goal and two points. Dovar Tinling and Ryan Hopkins chipped in with a pair of assists each.
Hank Levy picked up his 10th win of the season, keeping his perfect record intact with a 20-save effort.
The Vees got the over 3,600 fans in attendance rocking early, as Josh Nadeau and Spencer Smith put Penticton up 2-0 eight minutes into the game. Josh opened the scoring at 5:07, after he scored on a pass out from behind the net from his brother Bradly. Smith doubled the Vees’ lead at 7:52 when he redirected Hopkins’ shot from the wall.
Cole Melady put the Capitals on the scoresheet inside the final minute of the first period, as he scored at 19:15 to make it 2-1.
DeGraves restored the Vees two-goal lead 1:14 into the middle frame. DeGraves scored his third in Vees colours on a wraparound, as he jammed in his own rebound to make it 3-1.
59 seconds later, the Capitals’ Luke Eurig made it a one-goal game again, as he scored on a Cowichan Valley power play. Eurig got just enough of the point shot to beat Levy to make it 3-2.
Bradly Nadeau answered back for the Vees, scoring at 17:32 to make it 4-2. Bradly stepped off the goal line, turned and fired up over the glove of the goalie on the short side. His 29th goal of the season.
Logan Camp scored just 11 seconds into the third period to bring the Caps within a goal. On the opening shift, Camp’s shot from the slot deflected off a Vees’ defenceman’s stick and past Levy.
Moravec responded on the power play, putting the Vees back up by. Frank Djurasevic drove down the wing and centred for Moravec who tipped the pass in from the crease for his 19th at 3:12.
GAME NOTES
Penticton improved their record at the SOEC to 16-0-0-0. Brett Moravec has scored in six of his last nine games. Bradly and Josh Nadeau each had five points in two wins this weekend. Ben Brunette, Billy Norcross, Cal Arnott, and Thomas Pichette didn’t dress due to injury.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 5-3, Vees
Shots: 50-23, Vees
Vees Scoring: B. Nadeau, J. Nadeau, DeGraves, Moravec, Smith
Vees PP: 1/2
Vees PK: 4/5
Three Stars:
1. Bradly Nadeau (1G, 1A)
2. Spencer Smith (1G, 1A)
3. Cole Melady (1G, 2A)
Attendance: 3,628
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
The Penticton Vees jumped back in the win column with their 7-2 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters, Friday at Cominco Arena in Trail.
On the heels of their first shutout loss in nearly two years, the Vees (31-3-0-0) offence erupted for seven goals on 44 shots. Friday was the 12th time this season Penticton has scored seven or more goals in a game.
The win did come at a price, as Penticton had to overcome three first period injuries. They played the final 40 minutes with just 10 forwards and five defencemen.
Special teams were crucial to the Vees success, as they went 3-4 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill.
Luca Di Pasquo picked up his 22nd win, after he stopped 26 of 28 shots. Di Pasquo was sharp early, making a pair of breakaway saves in the first.
Bradly Nadeau put the Vees up 1-0 two minutes into the first period with his 28th goal of the season. On the game’s first power play, Bradly took a pass from his older brother Josh and picked the corner from the circle at 2:02.
Richter doubled the Vees’ lead late in the opening frame. The 18-year-old got a piece of Frank Djurasevic’s point shot, deflecting the puck underneath the goalie’s arm at 19:14, for his 4th.
Trail responded quickly, as they cut the Vees’ lead in half on Nicholas Remissong’s goal that made it 2-1 14 seconds after Penticton had scored.
Despite having a short bench at the start of the second, Penticton came out and scored twice in the first four and a half minutes. Jackson Nieuwendyk scored on the power play at 2:17 to make it 3-1. Nieuwendyk tipped in Djurasevic’s point shot for his 14th goal. Penticton wasn’t done there.
Aydar Suniev made it 4-1 at 4:22, as he poked the puck across the goal line from inside the Trail crease. Nic DeGraves chopped the puck on net from the side and it trickled through the goalie’s pads, sitting for Suniev in the crease, who shoveled it in for his 24th
Trail cut the Vees’ lead to 4-2 early in the third period on goal by Ethan Warrener at 3:25, but Penticton responded with three unanswered to closeout the scoring.
Josh Nadeau made 5-2 after he tipped in his brother’s pass after Trail turned it over along the wall. Josh’s 23rd restored the three-goal lead. Suniev picked up his second of the game as he made it 6-2 at 13:10 on another Vees’ power play goal. Suniev scored Penticton’s third power play marker when his one-timer got through the goalie from the circle. Tinling finished the scoring at 17:09, as his 11th of the campaign made it 7-2.
GAME NOTES
Defenceman Ben Brunette and forwards Cal Arnott and Billy Norcross all sustained injuries in the first period and did not return. Suniev now has two or more points in seven of his last eight games. He has 19 points (9G, 10A) in his last eight. Bradly and Josh Nadeau each had three points in the win. Dovar Tinling, Brett Moravec, and Frank Djurasevic all had two-point nights.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 7-2, Vees
Shots: 44-28, Vees
Vees Scoring: Suniev (2), B. Nadeau, Richter, J. Nadeau, Nieuwendyk, Tinling
Vees PP: 3/4
Vees PK: 2/2
Three Stars:
1. Bradly Nadeau (1G, 2A)
2. Nicholas Remissong (1G)
3. Frank Djurasevic (2A)
Attendance: 1,823
The Vees return to action Wednesday evening in Vernon.