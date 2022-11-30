Some brave members of Penticton’s medical community will put bragging rights on the line when they face off Sunday night against the Upper Dek Vees.
The public is welcome to watch the showdown, set for 7 p.m. at the OHS Training Centre, with free Tim Hortons coffee and donuts on tap.
The grudge match is titled, “Time For Your Checkup” and will see the Vees skate against a group of doctors from Penticton Regional Hospital.
Created in 2008, the Upper Dek Vees is a free program that offers weekly ice sessions to players with cognitive difficulties.
For more information, visit www.upperdekvees.ca or check out the group’s fan page on Facebook.