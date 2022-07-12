Just three seconds separated the top three spots in Sunday’s Okanagan Granfondo premier division cycling race.
In the end it was Vancouver’s Jeffrey Werner crossing the Main Street finish line in three hours, 49 minutes, nine seconds.
Right behind him in the 153-kilometre race was Manuel Fehlmann of Vernon in second place in 3:49.10 and North Vancouver’s Alexander Timmer in third in 3:49.11.
There were 1,572 men and women in the granfondo portion and about the same number combined in the other three divisions of 121 km, 85 km and 48 km.
The event took riders on a variety of courses that included the regions of Summerland, Oliver and Osoyoos.
This year included a significant change at the beginning, using waves instead of the usual mass start.
Rounding out the top 10 were Patrick Riddell (Richmond), 3:49.15, David Gerth (Vancouver), 3:49.16, Andrew McDonald (Victoria), 3:49.21, Colin Eriks (Vancouver), 3:49.21, Matthew Van Nostrand (North Vancouver) and 3:49.23, Kris Yip (Prince George), 3:49.27.
Dustin Quigley was the top area finisher placing 13th overall with a time of 3:52.18.
On the women’s side of the grandfondo, it was Esia Davill of North Vancouver finishing first in 4:10:15, eight seconds better than Elliot Kulach of Vancouver, 4:10.28. Megan O’Boyle of Vancouver in third, 4:13.35.
Rounding out the top 10 women were Yvonne Timewell of Penticton in fourth, 4:16.20, Keara Maguire (Vancouver), 4:19.11, Karen Edwards (Forest Ranch, CA), 4:22.08, Nikki Kassel (Prince George), 4:22.19, Lesley Clements (Whistler), 4:22.37, Shannon Richardson (Anmore), 4:22.40, Sara Bruner (North Vancouver), 4:24.56 and Mirth Gamiz (Vancouver), 4:24.59.
In the Velocefondo (121 km) James Hawkins of Vancouver was the first man to finish and Alesha Miller of Vernon was the top woman.
Kelowna’s Jacek Synoradzki was first in the Mediofondo (85 km) and the women’s winner was Lori McLaren of Victoria.
To view the complete list of all finishers visit: sportstats.ca/display-results.xhtml?raceid=116055